You Could Win a Trip to Iceland to Reunite With Loved Ones From Across the Pond

Iceland wants to help loved ones from across the Atlantic reunite with a free three-night trip to the land of fire and ice.

The "Reunite in Reykjavík" campaign, which runs through Nov. 26, will offer travelers in the United States and Canada the chance to take a long-awaited reunion trip with friends or family from the United Kingdom, tourism site, Visit Reykjavík shared with Travel + Leisure. To enter, travelers must upload a photo of themselves and their loved one who lives across the ocean along with their story and why it's important to reunite in Iceland.

After the deadline, the public will vote on the finalists and a panel of judges will make the final selection of the three winners in December.

"Travel has become such an intrinsic part of our culture," Lína Petra Þórarinsdóttir, the director of Visit Reykjavík, said in a statement shared with T+L. "With friends and family all over the world, the deprivation of not being able to visit with them over the last year and a half has proven challenging. We are excited and proud to be able to host a getaway for three lucky pairs of travelers to safely enjoy our city, introduce them to all that's new, and leave them with lasting memories of Reykjavík."

The lucky winners will receive complimentary flights on Icelandair to use within a year, a three-night stay in the center of Reykjavik at either Center Hotels, Keahotels, or Radisson Blu 1919 Hotel, and a 72-hour Reykjavík City Card, which can be used to access museums, swimming pools, and more.

Iceland first reopened to vaccinated travelers from the U.S. in April and lifted many pandemic-era restrictions in July. Currently, travelers are allowed to enter the country if they are fully vaccinated and show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid antigen test taken within 72 hours of boarding a flight, according to Iceland's COVID-19 website.

So far, Iceland has vaccinated 76% of its population and plans to lift all restrictions on social gatherings by Nov. 18, according to the government.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified the country as a "Level 3" destination, indicating a "high" level of COVID-19 transmission and warning Americans to ensure they are vaccinated before traveling.