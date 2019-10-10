Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You Can Spend the Night in a Real-life Version of 'The Addams Family' Mansion This Halloween

As we glide through October, those with a ghouly nature are thinking of all things creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky. Lucky for them, Booking.com wants to really send people screaming this month by renting out a real-life recreation of The Addams Family home" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="http://www.booking.com/hotel/us/the-addams-family-mansion.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link" rel="sponsored noopener">The Addams Family home just in time for Halloween.

Located in a 19th-century townhouse in Brooklyn's historic Cobble Hill neighborhood, this spooky manor will feature plenty of nods to each individual member of the Addams Family. Toy around with weird machines in Pugsley's room, watch out for Wednesday's beheaded doll in the living room, be careful watering Morticia's carnivorous plants, or even pull Lurch's famous "you rang" bell to set the mood.

If the spirit of Halloween really comes through you might even get an appearance from Thing.

Wednesday Addam's Room Credit: Booking.com

The manor sleeps up to four guests with a king-size bed, a queen-size bed, and one twin bed. Ghosts and other creepy creatures are not counted in this stay.

Pugsleys Room Credit: Booking.com

Coinciding with the release of the new "The Addams Family" movie on Oct. 11, the mansion will be available to rent for $101.10 per night. Bookings are open for four exclusive overnight stays at this not so usual family home at 12 p.m. EST on Oct. 28. Actual stays will occur Oct. 29 through Nov. 1, great timing for Halloween.