This Regional Airline Just Launched Routes to Popular Summer Destinations in the U.S. — With Fares As Low as $39

New regional airline Avelo is adding routes throughout the country to some of the most popular summer destinations from Orlando and Charleston to Washington, D.C. and more, and fares start as low as $39.

The airline, which launched last year as a low-cost carrier out of Hollywood Burbank Airport in Los Angeles and has since expanded to the East Coast, is adding Orlando International Airport as its third base, according to Avelo. The carrier will now fly at least 10 nonstop routes from the "Theme Park Capital of the World" by the end of 2022, including to Charleston, S.C., starting on June 30 with flights costing as low as $39 one-way.

Avelo will also add flights starting as low as $49 one-way from Orlando to Wilmington, N.C., beginning on July 1; as well as seasonal service to Washington, D.C., beginning on June 30 with flight prices starting as low as $59 one-way. Introductory fares must be booked by May 5.

Orlando joins Avelo's other two bases: Hollywood Burbank Airport and the Tweed-New Haven Airport.

Avelo Airlines in the air Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

"Avelo is poised for continued growth as we add more planes, more [crew members], more destinations and more bases — including our new base in Orlando," Avelo Airlines Founder, Chairman, and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. "I'm very appreciative of the warm reception The Sunshine State has greeted Avelo with since we began flying here last November. I'm looking forward to the positive economic and community impact Avelo will make in Orlando and across Florida as we increase our investment here in the years ahead."

The airline is also expanding its fleet as it plans to add two Boeing Next-Generation 737's in Orlando over the summer followed by more later in the year. By the end of 2022, Avelo plans to have a total of 15 Boeing Next-Generation 737's.