Book Now, Sail Later With This Regent Seven Seas Cruises Suite Upgrade Deal

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is ready to make the dream of a luxury getaway into a reality with the option to upgrade bookings made within the next month.

The cruise company is offering travelers a two-category suite upgrade for the ultimate vacation on trips booked by Feb. 28, the cruise line shared with Travel + Leisure. To take advantage of the upgrade, travelers can book one of 280 different voyages for later in the year or even all the way through April 2024.

"We pride ourselves on delivering the highest standards of luxury in a truly unrivaled experience, and with this upgrade offer, guests will be delighted with heightened in-suite service levels on their next cruise vacation," Jason Montague, the president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said in a statement provided to T+L. "We are thrilled to provide an abundance of choice for travelers to see the world in the comfort of our luxurious fleet, offering unrivaled space at sea across 280 voyages as part of the two-category upgrade."

Travel to the heart of St. Petersburg, Russia, in August with a 10-day trip on the Seven Seas Splendor with stops in Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and more, or head to Alaska in September to search for bears and whales on the Seven Seas Mariner. Or plan ahead for next year with a 7-night cruise along the Mediterranean on the Seven Seas Voyager in the summer of 2023.

Those who get upgraded to the Concierge Suite or higher will receive a free one-night pre-cruise hotel stay. And travelers who splurge on the Penthouse suite get the added benefit of a personal butler on hand to help with anything they may need (or want).

The perks are in addition to things like free unlimited shore excursions, roundtrip business class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, unlimited internet access, free valet laundry, gratuities, and more that come standard on all Regent Seven Seas trips.

Passengers in the United States and Canada who book a cruise now will only have to put down half of the normal deposit.

Regent Seven Seas first returned to cruising in the U.S. in November, sailing out of Miami after a 20-month pause. The cruise line, which is part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, requires all guests and crew to be fully vaccinated as well as take a COVID-19 test before boarding.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has made its guidance optional for cruise lines, has warned people against boarding a cruise ship at the moment, regardless of their vaccination status.