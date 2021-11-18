"Our return to Miami is another huge step forward," said Regent Seven Seas Cruises president and CEO Jason Montague.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Returned to the U.S. This Week for the First Time Since March 2020

Luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas Cruises is finally back on the high seas in the United States, sailing out of Miami this week for the first time in 20 months, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

The Seven Seas Explorer took off from Miami on Nov. 15 for an eight-night sailing through Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, and Costa Rica. That ship will end its journey in Colón, Panama.

Then on Thursday, the Seven Seas Mariner took off from Miami, and the Seven Seas Navigator will follow next, departing from the city on Jan. 6, 2022.

"We are absolutely delighted to sail from the global home of cruising once again," Jason Montague, the president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said in a statement provided to T+L. "Our return to Miami is another huge step forward as we reintroduce our fleet to the seas and offer our guests the unrivaled Regent experience once more."

The Seven Seas Explorer, which can accommodate up to 750 guests and had previously been traversing the Mediterranean, will sail throughout the Caribbean until March 2022 when it will head back to Europe.

The cruise line's return to service will continue next year when the Seven Seas Voyager sails from Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 15, 2022.

Regent, which is part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, requires all guests and crew to be fully vaccinated as well as take a COVID-19 test before boarding, according to the company. The ships are also capacity controlled for social distancing and have a dedicated public health officer on board.

All Regent cruises come with complimentary shore excursions in every port, round-trip business class airfare on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, unlimited internet access, free valet laundry, gratuities, and more.