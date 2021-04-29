"We will have the double celebration of our return to the seas as we also recommence the inaugural season of the ship that perfects luxury, Seven Seas Splendor..."

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Will Return to Sailing with a UK Voyage in September — On a Brand New Ship

Regent Seven Seas Cruises will re-debut its brand-new Seven Seas Splendor with sailings to the United Kingdom and the Mediterranean after the COVID-19 pandemic stymied plans for the ship last year.

Seven Seas Splendor, which can accommodate 750 guests and includes all suites, will first sail from Southampton on an 11-night voyage on September 11, stopping in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Ireland, the cruise line shared with Travel + Leisure this week. The ship will then make its way to the Mediterranean before eventually crossing the Atlantic to tour the Caribbean in early 2022.

"Come September we will have the double celebration of our return to the seas as we also recommence the inaugural season of the ship that perfects luxury, Seven Seas Splendor," president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Jason Montague, told T+L in a statement. "With immaculate design, luxurious suites, exquisite cuisine, dynamic entertainment, and outstanding personalized service, Seven Seas Splendor was one of the most highly-anticipated ships to launch in the history of cruising, and my promise to our loyal and eager guests is that without a doubt she will be worth the wait."

The UK return comes more than a year after the ship was christened in February 2020, but only completed two cruises with guests before the pandemic halted sailings around the world.

Regent Seven Seas Splendor Credit: Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises

All guests and crew on Regent Seven Seas sailings must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before boarding, according to the company, one of several lines that have required the jab. Guests will also be required to take a rapid antigen test before boarding and then a second test before disembarking the ship.

Regent Seven Seas, which is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., will also "initially reduce the guest occupancy onboard each ship."

Beyond the Seven Seas Splendor, the cruise line told T+L it has extended its suspension of sailings on its other ships through September 30.

When the cruise line does resume traveling the world, guests who board the Seven Seas Explorer or Seven Seas Voyager between October 2021 and March 2022 will receive complimentary two and three-night vacation packages before and after their cruise.

