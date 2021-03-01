The extensions off the boat are available on cruises sailing between October 2021 and March 2022.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Is Giving Passengers Free Land Excursions Before and After Their Cruise

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is welcoming passengers back — in possibly the best way — with free multi-day land extensions on several cruises.

The cruise line will offer guests complimentary two and three-night vacation packages before and after their cruise, the company shared with Travel + Leisure, extending the trip beyond the ship itself. Those who don't want to extend their trip can instead get a discount of up to $3,000 per hotel suite.

"One of the joys of travel is being completely immersed in a new culture, being able to learn about different histories, taste new flavors, and discover different ways of life," President and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Jason Montague, the told T+L in a statement. "After being starved of these simple pleasures for so long, we wanted to offer our guests the opportunity to make up for lost time and maximize their next vacation with immersive exploration experiences at no extra cost to them."

The bonus vacations are available on cruises sailing between October 2021 and March 2022 on the Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Voyager in Africa, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America.

Passengers on a cruise from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro, for example, could spend time watching tango and sampling Argentinian wine and grilled meats on a countryside ranch before the cruise, followed by a lesson in all things Carnival and taking in the sights on Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio.

On cruises out of Japan, passengers can tour Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines, while guests in Cape Town can participate in the cruise line's "Winelands and Wildlife tour," combining South African wines and the search for the Big Five.

Regent Seven Seas (which will require its crew be vaccinated) offers guests the company's "Regent Reassurance" policy, allowing customers who book by March 31 and sail before Oct. 31 the chance to cancel up to 15 days before the trip and receive a 100% credit toward a future cruise.

And to sweeten the deal even further, the company is offering 50% reduced deposits on bookings with these free land extensions made before March 31.

