Red Rocks Amphitheatre to Use Palm-scanning Technology for Entry Thanks to Amazon

AXS ticketing is now using Amazon One technology for attendees to use as their tickets.

Concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver will be able to attend events simply by swiping their palm, thanks to Amazon's touchless technology.

Amazon has announced it is bringing its biometric technology, Amazon One, to Red Rocks and several other performance venues throughout the country, thanks to a new partnership with AXS ticketing service. After purchasing a ticket, concertgoers will be able to enter simply by placing their hand over an Amazon One device at the gates.

"You don't have to fumble around with your phone," Bryan Perez, CEO of AXS, told the Associated Press. "Your hand is always attached to your body."

The technology is ready for concertgoers at Red Rocks to use immediately, after they enroll in the Amazon One program, which must be done in person, either at a dedicated station before they enter the amphitheater or a second station inside the venue for future visits. It takes less than a minute to enroll and guests can register either one palm or both.

Red Rocks Amphitheater Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"When a ticketholder is ready to enter the amphitheater using their palm, there is a designated entry line where Amazon One is enabled," according to Amazon. "When a fan hovers their palm over the Amazon One device, a unique palm signature is built by our computer vision technology. The service is designed to be highly secure and uses custom-built algorithms and hardware to create a person's unique palm signature."

Amazon says the entire process should take only a second or two. And they expect the technology will gradually roll out to more AXS ticketed venues.

Amazon first debuted Amazon One last year in select Amazon Go stores as a payment option. It is the first time that Amazon One has been made available outside of Amazon or Whole Foods stores. Users of the service do not need to have Amazon accounts in order to enroll.