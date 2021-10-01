This Iconic Hotel Brand Just Opened Their First Property in the Middle East — With a Private Beach and 6,000 Swarovski Crystal Chandeliers

Raffles Hotels & Resorts is inviting guests into a world of luxury and opulence with the opening of their majestic beachfront resort Raffles The Palm Dubai.

Raffles The Palm Dubai's opening in October, high-end luxury, ornate chandeliers Credit: Courtesy of Raffles The Palm Dubai

The palatial luxury resort, which will officially open to the public on October 1, is located on Palm Jumeirah's West Crescent Island. And it's Raffles' first resort in the Middle East. The destination resort boasts extravagant amenities throughout the property that will add a layer of glamour to the UAE's already buzzing lifestyle, dining, and hotel scene.

Guests can enjoy gorgeous weather and scenic ocean views as they soak up the sun at the resort's pristine private beach, as well as sink into relaxation with yoga classes and hammam treatments at the award-winning Parisian Cinq Mondes Spa. In addition, guests can indulge in exquisite regional and international cuisines at one of the many fine-dining restaurants located inside the resort.

Raffles The Palm Dubai's opening in October, high-end luxury, ornate chandeliers Credit: Courtesy of Raffles The Palm Dubai

The luxurious experience continues inside the resort's 389 rooms, which range from elegant deluxe rooms to spacious four-bedroom villas, are furnished with pieces crafted by masterful designers and imported into Dubai from around the world. The grandeur of Raffles The Palm Dubai is further highlighted by the 6,000 Swarovski Crystal chandeliers decorating the property's interior, illuminating the resort from the inside out. To top it all off, every guest staying at Raffles The Palm Dubai will enjoy the hotel's acclaimed 24-hour personalized butler service.

Raffles The Palm Dubai's opening in October, high-end luxury, ornate chandeliers Credit: Courtesy of Raffles The Palm Dubai

Finally, the Parisian Cinq Mondes Spa at Raffles The Palm Dubai boasts the biggest indoor pool in the Middle East. Beyond the pool and the luxe hammam, the treatments promise to be spectacular, as the hotel plans to team up with acclaimed wellness brands from around the world. And if you're not in the mood for a spa treatment or a day spent taking in the private beach, guests of the new resort can always visit the 80-seat private movie theater on property. Really, is there any amenity this hotel doesn't have?