NYC's Radio City Music Hall Will Welcome Unmasked, Vaccinated Audiences Starting in June

The first event at the iconic theater will take place on June 19.

New York's Radio City Music Hall announced plans to reopen next month, offering full-capacity events to audiences without mask requirements.

"This beautiful hall will be filled once again," Cuomo said at a press conference from the iconic theater on Monday, The New York Times reported. "Having Radio City back at 100 percent, without masks, with people enjoying New York, and the New York arts, is going to be not only symbolic and metaphoric; but I think it's going to go a long way toward bringing back this state."

Up first to take the stage is Tribeca Film Festival's closing night on June 19. Tribeca will be the first film festival to be held in North America since the start of the pandemic last year, Gov. Cuomo said on Twitter.

Andrew Cuomo at Radio City Music Hall New York Governor Andrew Cuomo along with James Dolan (L), Executive Chairman and CEO of Madison Square Garden Sports, and Jane Rosenthal (R), CEO, and Executive Chair of Tribeca Enterprises holds a coronavirus briefing from Radio Music City Hall in New York City on May 17, 2021. | Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

The music hall will remain open past June 19, offering concerts and events for vaccinated audiences. How rules will be implemented has not yet been determined.

The chief executive of the Madison Square Garden Company, which owns several major venues in New York, said they were preparing for a "blockbuster summer," at the press conference with major events that would welcome vaccinated audiences.

New York's Broadway theatres are also beginning to re-emerge from the pandemic shutdown. Theatres are expected to reopen with full capacity performances as early as mid-September. Until then, a series of pop-up shows with stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Alec Baldwin and Patti Smith will perform around the city this summer.