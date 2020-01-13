It's Official: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Moving to Canada

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth II departs in her Bentley car after attending Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on January 12, 2020 in King's Lynn, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada part-time.

On Monday, following a highly-anticipated meeting of senior royal family members, The Associated Press reported that the Queen has agreed to allow Prince Harry and Meghan to live a “more independent life,” which includes a move to Canada.

The Queen released her own statement following the meeting calling it “constructive.” The statement added that the family “agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.”

She noted, “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

“Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK," she wrote. "These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

The news came less than a week after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world by announcing their plans to step back as senior members of the royal family in an Instagram post. The announcement, the palace said, was not approved nor vetted by The Queen prior to posting.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple announced in an Instagram post. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

The couple added in the Instagram caption, they planned to “balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America,” however, that too had not yet been OK’d by Her Majesty. The couple noted that they always planned to continue to honor their duties to The Queen as well as their patronages.

And their plans to become financially independent are in the works as the former-actress-turned-royal has clinched a deal with Disney to do voice overs.

Fallout of their decision has had a ripple effect on the palace as well as on Harry's brother, Prince William.

“I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that any more; we’re separate entities,” he reported told a friend following their announcement.