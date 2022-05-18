Queen Elizabeth Just Made a Surprise Appearance at a London Train Station — Here's Why

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II unveils a plaque to mark the official opening of the 'Elizabeth Line' rail service at Paddington Station in London

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II unveils a plaque to mark the official opening of the 'Elizabeth Line' rail service at Paddington Station in London

Queen Elizabeth, who is celebrating 70 years on the throne this year, stepped out for a special outing on Tuesday to commemorate the opening of a new subway line in London named after her.

"We're all incredibly touched and moved and grateful to her Majesty for coming to open the Elizabeth Line today," Prime Minister Boris Johnson told The Associated Press of the royal appearance. "It was fantastic to see her."

The reigning monarch, who recently celebrated her 96th birthday, has slowed down a bit over the last few months, pushing off engagements, and canceling others due to what the palace calls "episodic mobility problems," The AP noted. However, on Tuesday, she stepped out with a smile from ear to ear to check out the Tube line named after her, which runs through the centrally located Paddington Station.

For the event, the Queen beamed in a sunny yellow suit, a look she's become rather well-known for during her time on the throne.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits Paddington Station in London to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project, ahead of the opening of the new 'Elizabeth Line' rail service next week. Credit: Andrew Matthews/Getty Images

At the event, the queen was gifted an Oyster card, which theoretically would allow her to ride the subway (which is something we'd love to pretend would happen one day). She was joined at the opening by her youngest son, Prince Edward, and Johnson.

The new east-west train line is set to open on May 24, allowing everyone to come and "travel like the queen" in the London Underground.