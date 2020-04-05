Queen Elizabeth Encourages UK to 'Remain United and Resolute' in Televised Coronavirus Address

"While we may have more still to endure, better days will return."

In what is now just the fifth time Queen Elizabeth II has ever addressed the public in a live televised program, the British royal offered words of encouragement as well as gratitude to medical workers as the United Kingdom grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.

Referring to COVID-19 as a "disruption in the life of our country" in a Sunday broadcast, the monarch thanked the National Health Service and essential workers, acknowledging that "every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times."

She also urged people to continue abiding by lockdown procedures, noting that although isolating "may be hard at times," she encouraged viewers to "discover time to pause and reflect."

"While we have faced challenges before, this one is different," she said in the broadcast. "This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor."

"We will succeed and that success will belong to every one of us," she concluded. "While we may have more still to endure, better days will return."

The televised address, which was broadcasted on television as well as on the royal's social media channels, comes as the United Kingdom has confirmed more than 48,000 cases of coronavirus and nearly 5,000 deaths — 708 of which occurred in just 24 hours, according to Reuters.

Although the Queen also referenced a 1940 address that she and her sister delivered during the time of the London Blitz, her only other solo televised addresses included her Diamond Jubilee celebration in 2012, the death of her mother in 2002, the death of Princess Diana in 1997, and at the start of the Gulf War in 1991.

The Queen's remarks also come two weeks after Prime Minister Boris Johnson implemented lockdown restrictions in the UK, only allowing residents to leave home for essential needs and exercise to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Johnson has since contracted coronavirus, as has Prince Charles. Soon after the Queen's address concluded, The BBC reported that the prime minister has been admitted to the hospital 10 days following his diagnosis, while Prince Charles is now out of quarantine.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have showed their support for coronavirus relief efforts by participating in a nationwide clap for the UK's National Health Service — which the Queen referred to as "an expression of our national spirit" in her speech — as well as calling healthcare workers and keeping in touch with mental health organizations while the country self-isolates.

