Qatar Reopens to Fully Vaccinated Travelers

Travelers from the United States are allowed to spend up to 30 days in Qatar without obtaining a visa.

Qatar has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers, becoming the latest destination to welcome visitors with the jab, the country's tourism board shared with Travel + Leisure.

"We are delighted to be able to open our doors once more and extend a friendly hand of hospitality to the many vaccinated travelers who can now come and experience Qatar, Berthold Trenkel, Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism told T+L. "Over the past 16 months we have implemented world-leading health and safety measures to protect, citizens, residents, and now visitors, against COVID-19, while also opening a host of new hotels, theme parks, restaurants, and top attractions."

The Gulf country will allow those who received the full dose of a vaccine approved by the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar to enter the country without the need to quarantine, according to Qatar Tourism. Approved vaccines include Pfizer-​BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and AstraZeneca.

All visitors will still be required to get a COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of traveling to the country and must register on Qatar's 'Ehteraz' website. Anyone who plans to visit must apply for entry on the site at least 12 hours before their planned departure.

Unvaccinated children up to 11 years old will be allowed to travel with their vaccinated parents, according to the tourism board.

In Qatar, which has one of the most robust vaccination rollouts in the world, 65.9% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 55.1% are considered fully vaccinated, according to Reuters, which is tracking the vaccine rollout around the world.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified Qatar as "Level 3," indicating there is a high incidence of COVID-19.

In April, Qatar Airways operated the first flight where all passengers and crew were both fully vaccinated, marking a milestone in the effort to return to pre-pandemic times. Still, masks remain mandatory in the country, both indoors and outdoors, and capacity is limited in places like restaurants, museums, and malls, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

Travelers who do head to Qatar can plan a stargazing adventure and go on a moonlit camel safari, or marvel at the stunning modern architecture in Doha.