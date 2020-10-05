Qatar Airways Is Giving Away 21,000 Free Plane Tickets to Teachers
The airline is celebrating World Teachers' Day with an amazing promotion.
With the added stress of teaching during a pandemic — whether in person or virtually — teachers definitely deserve some relaxation now more than ever, and Qatar Airways wants to help. In honor of World Teachers’ Day (Oct. 5), the airline is giving away 21,000 round-trip tickets to teachers around the globe.
The promotion opened at 4 a.m. today, Oct. 5, and will close at 3:59 a.m. on Oct. 8 (Doha time). For a chance to win, teachers can register by submitting a form on the official promotion website. Education professionals from the 75-plus countries where Qatar Airways operates are eligible for the tickets. To ensure the application process is fair and transparent, each country will receive a daily allocation of tickets, staggered over the next three days. The daily allocation will be released at 4 a.m. Doha time throughout the campaign period.
Teachers who successfully register will receive one round-trip economy class ticket to any of Qatar Airways’ 90 destinations worldwide. They will also receive a voucher for 50% off one future return ticket that they can use for themselves, a family member, or a friend. Both the ticket and the voucher are valid for travel now through Sept. 30, 2021.
“We at Qatar Airways are incredibly grateful for the commitment and hard work of teaching professionals around the world who continue to educate our young people in these times of uncertainty,” said Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways' group chief executive, in a press release. “We know that it has not been an easy task, yet teachers have been incredibly resourceful, turning to online learning and other methods.”
This offer is valid only on flights operated by Qatar Airways, and ticket winners will be expected to pay the airport taxes. Teachers who successfully register for a ticket will still be eligible for the airline’s new flexible booking policies. Tickets issued now through Dec. 31, 2020 are valid for two years with unlimited date changes and the option to exchange them for a travel voucher with an additional 10% value.