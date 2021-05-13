This Qantas Supermoon 'Flight to Nowhere' Sold Out in Under 3 Minutes

With travel opening in fits and starts around the world, there's one pandemic itinerary that remains popular: the "flight to nowhere."

Qantas' latest three-hour "flight to nowhere," set to depart from and return to Sydney on May 26, sold out in 2.5 minutes, CNN reported. There's no space available on a waitlist either. "We have been absolutely overwhelmed with the popularity of our special flights," Qantas chief customer officer Stephanie Tully said in a statement.

Last year, a seven-hour Qantas flight over the Great Barrier Reef and Australian outback sold out in just 10 minutes. And earlier this year, a series of Qantas mystery flights to surprise domestic destinations also sold out quickly.

The 100 or so passengers lucky enough to score a seat on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner will get a bird's-eye view of the moon turning red against the night sky when a total eclipse occurs alongside a supermoon. The 787 Dreamliner is known for its large windows — the kind that would be perfect for moon gazing.

Silhouette aircraft fly in front of supermoon Credit: Nutkamol Komolvanich/Getty Images

The flight is set to depart Sydney at 7:30 p.m. local time on May 26. After flying over the world-famous harbor and iconic Opera House, the flight will head to 43,000 feet to take in the first and only full lunar eclipse expected this year. The total lunar eclipse is slated to occur between 9:11 and 9:25 p.m. local time.

Qantas is working with an astronomer to design the ideal flight path for viewing the eclipse and supermoon. Dr. Vanessa Moss will also be on board to talk passengers through what they're seeing outside the plane's windows.

Ticket prices started at $499 in economy and $1,499 for business. A preflight cocktail party, in-flight food and beverages, and swag — including a commemorative certificate — will be included.