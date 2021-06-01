Qantas Is Encouraging Australians to Get Vaccinated by Giving Away Free Flights

Qantas is offering vaccinated Australians the chance to win free air travel for one year.

In an interview with Australia's Today, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said the airline was "going to offer ten mega prizes, at least one for each state and territory, where a family of four get unlimited travel on the Qantas and Jetstar network, anywhere in the network for a year."

The winning families will also receive loyalty points and free accommodation from Accor hotels while they are traveling.

The vaccine incentive program is expected to launch in July and will offer Aussies, including those who don't win the grand prize, several deals on travel. Vaccinated passengers may be able to receive points, flight vouchers, or credits.

Any Australians who have been vaccinated will be eligible to enter the contest.

Although Aussies may not be able to travel abroad much over the coming year due to borders potentially being closed until 2022, there are plenty of opportunities to roam domestically.

"Amazingly in the last six months Qantas has actually started 45 new domestic routes because demand is so different from what it was pre-COVID," Joyce said in the interview. "People just want to get out there and travel. We are trying new things in order to facilitate that travel."

Qantas is also working with the Australian government to resume international flights by the end of the year. Joyce said he hoped that the airline will be able to announce more information about which destinations will be accessible by July or August.

Qantas is not the only airline using perks to encourage passengers to receive their vaccine. Last month, United Airlines announced that it will raffle away free travel for one year to five lucky vaccinated winners. The contest is open until the end of the month.