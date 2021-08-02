Only members of the Qantas Frequent Flyer program can bid on these business-class seats.

Qantas Is Auctioning Off 2 Lie-flat Business-class Seats so You Can Have an In-flight Experience at Home

From flights to nowhere to companies selling airplane food, airlines have found creative ways to bring the travel experience to their customers at home throughout the pandemic.

For those specifically craving a bit of luxury in the skies, Australian airline Qantas is now auctioning off two of its lie-flat business-class seats. The coveted chairs once sat inside of a Qantas A380 aircraft, but in a few days, the highest bidder will be able to take them home and replicate the in-flight experience.

Qantas A380 over Sydney Harbour Credit: Courtesy of Qantas

Other items that Qantas plans to sell in its online auction include a private charter flight, a 787 simulator experience, and a kids' soccer coaching clinic with Graham Arnold, the head coach of the Australian national soccer team.

The auction started today, Aug. 2, and will last through Aug. 6, with a different item launching every day. The pair of A380 business-class seats are set to go live on the auction block at 8 a.m. ET on Aug. 5.

Aside from not being in an actual airplane en route to Australia or another one of Qantas' many destinations, these business-class seats won't offer the full in-flight experience since the built-in TVs don't function once removed from the aircraft. The winning bidder, however, can plug the seats into an electrical outlet at home and recline them into their lie-flat position.

Unfortunately, these seats aren't available to everyone willing to bid on them. In order to participate in the auction, you must be based in Australia and be a member of Qantas' Frequent Flyer program.

And the currency used in this online auction? Well, that'll be Qantas Frequent Flyer points. Hopefully you've racked up enough points after a year of limited travel, as the bidding for these business-class seats will start at 350,000 points.

For more details and to place your bid, head to the online auction website.