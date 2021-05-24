Puerto Rico Waives COVID-19 Testing Requirements for Fully Vaccinated U.S. Travelers

International travelers and Americans who are not fully vaccinated will still have to test for COVID-19 before arrival.

Puerto Rico will no longer require fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. to get tested for COVID-19 before visiting.

The new rules, which went into effect on Monday, waived testing requirements for fully-vaccinated U.S. travelers heading to Puerto Rico on a domestic flight, the island's tourism site, Discover Puerto Rico, shared with Travel + Leisure.

"Puerto Rico has prioritized health and safety from the onset of the pandemic… to safeguard residents and visitors," Brad Dean, the CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, said in a statement provided to T+L. "As restrictions loosen, we look forward to welcoming travelers seeking to responsibly explore our Island, immerse themselves in unforgettable culture, unique natural wonders and delicious cuisine, while taking advantage of the ease of travel that comes with Puerto Rico being a U.S. territory, including no need for a passport for U.S. citizens."

Those flying to the island from an international destination as well as travelers who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test from no more than 72 hours before their arrival and fill out a Travel Declaration Form. Anyone who arrives without a negative test is subject to a $300 fine.

Beyond entry requirements, Puerto Rico increased capacity in businesses, raising it from 30% to 50%, and lifted its island-wide curfew. The island also eliminated mask requirements for fully vaccinated people in parks and on beaches, in line with the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bars, however, remain closed.

Since Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, travelers heading back to the U.S. mainland are not required to show proof of a negative test before boarding a flight.

The island's new rules come just a few months after beaches, marinas, and pools reopened.

