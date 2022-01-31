Puerto Rico Eases Travel Restrictions for Domestic Visitors — What to Know

Puerto Rico will eliminate its pre-arrival testing requirement for vaccinated travelers this week, Discover Puerto Rico shared with Travel Leisure.

According to the tourism site, pre-arrival testing will no longer be required for vaccinated visitors starting Wednesday. Currently, all travelers arriving on a domestic flight must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of arriving.

Unvaccinated travelers are also currently required to quarantine for seven days. Under the new rules, unvaccinated travelers will be able to skip quarantine if they arrive with proof of a negative test taken within the past two days. Alternatively, unvaccinated travelers who arrive without a negative test will be allowed to take a test within 48 hours of getting to the island but must quarantine while waiting for the results.

In addition to making it easier to visit, Puerto Rico is raising capacity limits on restaurants and bars. Starting Wednesday, restaurants will be able to open without any capacity limits for outdoor dining and at 75% capacity for indoor dining, according to Discover Puerto Rico. The island will also eliminate the curfew on businesses, no longer forcing them to close or shut down the sale of alcohol at midnight.

International travelers who fly to a United States territory must still show proof of a negative test taken within one day of their departure, but American travelers heading back to a U.S. state after visiting Puerto Rico are exempt from the requirement to get tested within one day of flying.

While the island is easing some protocols, travelers will still be required to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours to enter a restaurant or bar.