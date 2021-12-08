Puerto Rico Is Giving Away an Epic New Year's Eve Vacation — How to Win

Travelers can ring in the New Year by saying "¡felicidades!" thanks to a new contest that will send one lucky couple to Puerto Rico to celebrate 2022 in style.

The "2022 Starts in Puerto Rico" sweepstakes will see one person win a trip for two to the island, complete with roundtrip flights on JetBlue and a three-night stay at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino, according to Discover Puerto Rico. The lucky winner will celebrate the New Year with a VIP experience at the island's inaugural New Year's Eve celebration with the chance to count down to 2022 as part of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve's first-ever Spanish language countdown live from Puerto Rico.

To win, travelers must enter by Sunday, Dec. 12, and say why they want to start 2022 in Puerto Rico. The winner will be selected in a random drawing.

"The vibrancy and spirit of Puerto Rico are not just about ringing in the New Year with sabor; it's about all the experiences in between," Discover Puerto Rico wrote on its website. "If you're ready to bid farewell to 2021 and make space for new opportunities, thrilling adventures, relaxing escapades, unforgettable memories, and so much more, then your year must start in the heart and soul of the Caribbean."

Fully vaccinated Americans who head to Puerto Rico are not required to get tested before arrival, while unvaccinated domestic travelers must show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of their arrival.

On the island, masks are required to be worn in all closed spaces and at all outdoor activities with at least 50 attendees. Proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours is also required to enter a restaurant or bar, as well as to stay at a hotel or short-term rental.

And traveling to Puerto Rico comes with a big perk: Since it's a United States territory, it is considered a domestic trip and is exempt from the requirement for international travelers to get tested within one day of flying to a U.S. state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Something went wrong. An error has occurred and your entry was not submitted. Please try again.