You Can Win a Free Trip to Puerto Rico and Experience Your Own Version of 'Fantasy Island'

Inspired by the new television series Fantasy Island, a new sweepstakes is giving travelers the chance to win a five-night getaway to Puerto Rico.

The new Fox series, premiering on Aug. 10, follows a group of travelers visiting an island where all their fantasies come true — from renewed youth to a bathtub filled with chocolate. Puerto Rico may not be magical in the same way as the fictitious Fantasy Island, but it did provide the beautiful backdrops for filming much of the series.

Hacienda Campo Rico Credit: Courtesy Discover Puerto Rico

"Just like Fantasy Island, Puerto Rico has beautiful tropical scenery, featuring everything from pristine beaches to lush greenery, stunning waterfalls, and the only rain forest in the U.S. Forest Service, among other things, which makes it feel almost magical," said Leah Chandler, chief marketing officer of Discover Puerto Rico.

Discover Puerto Rico, the island's destination marketing organization, teamed up with Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment to host this giveaway, which encourages travelers to live out some of their own fantasies in Puerto Rico.

Now through Aug. 18, participants can head to the official sweepstakes page to enter their name in the drawing for the grand prize. The lucky winner and a guest will be treated to round-trip airfare from JetBlue, a five-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico, and a "Choose Your Own Fantasy" excursion.

El Yunque, Río Grande Credit: Peter Greenberg/Courtesy Discover Puerto Rico

Options for the excursion include an indulgent spa experience at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve; an adventurous tour of the beach and rain forest, including a zip-lining experience; and an Old San Juan food tour.

Manatee in Escambron Marine Park Credit: Jean-Paul Polo/Courtesy Discover Puerto Rico

Beyond the included excursion, the winner will also have the opportunity to explore Puerto Rico and many of the scenic locations that are featured in the Fantasy Island series, including Old San Juan and several national parks, natural preserves, and botanical gardens.

Casa del Libro Old San Juan Credit: Courtesy Discover Puerto Rico

"In the show, guests at Fantasy Island can have any fantasy they want to be fulfilled, and when visitors come to [Puerto Rico], they will find that there's something for every 'fantasy,' whether it's relaxing on a beach, exploring a rain forest or unique cave system, experiencing the magic of a bioluminescent bay, or immersing themselves in the Island's culture and delicious gastronomy. There's a plethora of attractions for everyone to enjoy," said Chandler.

For previews and more information about Fantasy Island, visit Fox.com. And to enter the sweepstakes, visit the official website.