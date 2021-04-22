Puerto Rico Will Fine Tourists Who Arrive Without a Negative COVID-19 PCR Test

Starting next week travelers heading to Puerto Rico will face a fine if they arrive without showing proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR Test taken within 72 hours of arriving.

Beginning April 28, travelers who arrive without negative test results will be "imposed a $300 fine" and then required to take a PCR test on the island within 48 hours, according to Puerto Rico's tourism site, Discover Puerto Rico.

All travelers "regardless of vaccination status" will be required to complete a PCR test within 72 hours of arriving in Puerto Rico. The fine will apply even if you have taken a test but haven't received the results back yet. Rapid test results will not be accepted.

Travelers will have 48 hours to receive their test results and upload them to the online "Travel Safe" portal. When the results are received, the fine will be dismissed and travelers can proceed with their trip. Those who receive a positive test result will be required to self-isolate and seek medical attention.

While tourists are welcome to visit Puerto Rico, there are still many COVID-19 precautions in place around the island.

Earlier this month, Puerto Rico implemented a $100 fine for tourists who refuse to wear a face mask in public.

An island-wide curfew is in effect every night from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Access to Old San Juan during this time is limited to residents and tourists staying in the area. Common areas at hotels are closed at this time, as well.

Public beaches are open, although public alcohol consumption is prohibited. Marinas are open from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. And although museums, pools and attractions are open, travelers are encouraged to make a reservation in advance due to capacity limits.

