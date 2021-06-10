You Could Win a Trip to Hawaii or Mexico Just by Buying a Can of Pringles

You can make your next trip extra sweet (or spicy).

Now that summer is starting to get underway and people are rediscovering travel after a long year at home, Pringles is celebrating the season with a new flavored chip inspired by tropical climates that combines sweet, tangy pineapple and spicy, smoky habanero peppers - all in one wavy crisp.

A graphic showing Pringles Pineapple Habanero Credit: Courtesy of Pringles

With so many people who have strong opinions on pineapples on pizza, it's pretty rare to see such a unique flavor combination all in one chip. If these don't pique your curiosity, we don't know what will.

To celebrate the new flavor, the company is giving fans the chance to win a tropical escape to either Hawaii or Mexico.

"We love epic flavor combinations at Pringles, and these new tropical-inspired crisps are no exception," said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles, in a statement. "The sweet and spicy flavor will have snackers in vacation mode all summer long, making backyard grills and local beach trips feel like a getaway."

Waimanalo Beach and a lifeguard tower through ironwood trees in Hawaii Credit: Getty Images

Many companies are offering fans a chance to finally get out and travel after the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, Cutty Sark whisky is honoring dads this summer by asking fans to describe their dad's dream vacation, and Keystone Light is offering lucky fans $10,000 for their trips.

To enter to win the trip to either Mexico or Hawaii, simply head down to the grocery store and purchase a can of Pringles Wavy Pineapple Habanero chips. After purchasing, take a picture of your receipt and upload it on the Kellogg's Family Rewards website by Oct. 14, 2021.

Pringles Wavy Pineapple Habanero chips are available for a limited time only at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores and online, while supplies last. If you're not sure where to find them, the Pringles website has a listing of where to buy near you.

For more information on the contest, check out the official rules online.