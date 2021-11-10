Travelers will embark on a 111-day cruise to 51 destinations across 27 countries, including visiting 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the Acropolis in Athens and the port fortress of Cartagena.

Princess Cruises Is Going on a 111-day World Cruise Next Year — See Where They're Sailing

Princess Cruises is making up for time lost during the coronavirus pandemic with a world cruise that will sail to dozens of countries across six continents in 2024, the company shared with Travel + Leisure this week.

Bookings for the cruise, which will set sail on the Island Princess from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., on Jan. 4, 2024, go on sale starting Thursday. After leaving Florida, travelers will embark on a 111-day cruise to 51 destinations across 27 countries, including visiting 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the Acropolis in Athens and the port fortress of Cartagena.

Travelers can also choose to board in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 2024.

"Embarking on a Princess World Cruise to experience the globe's marquis ports and hidden gems, where all the planning is done by the Princess destination experts, easily turns adventurous world travel dreams into a reality," Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer, said in a statement provided to T+L.

The world cruise will traverse more than 33,000 nautical miles and cross the Equator twice over the course of its journey, offering guests late-night visits in several destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Auckland, and Sydney.

Rates for the 2024 world cruise start at just over $21,000 per person, according to the cruise line. Those who book by Jan. 31, 2022, will also receive perks like a premier beverage package, unlimited Wi-Fi, and full daily gratuities.

The Island Princess can accommodate up to 2,200 guests and features a casino, a basketball court, and several specialty dining experiences, including a chef's table and breakfast served right on guests' stateroom balconies.

Princess Cruises currently requires all guests to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before boarding through at least Feb. 28, 2022. Guests sailing out of the U.S. must also show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within two days of embarkation.

Princess isn't the only cruise line planning over-the-top world cruises. Last month, MSC Cruises said it would operate two different world cruises in 2023, and Royal Caribbean said it will launch its Ultimate World Cruise to all seven continents over 274 nights in December 2023.