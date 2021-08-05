Prince William and Kate Middleton Just Took Their Family on a Vacation to One of Their Favorite Places
Hint: They went to a royal-favorite destination.
Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three adorable royal children, are having a joyous summer just like the rest of us. Not only are they enjoying a few sporting events, but they're also apparently heading out for domestic vacations to spend a little quality time together.
According to reports, after attending the Euro Cup in July, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their children to the Isles of Scilly, a small archipelago off the coast of Cornwall. The couple also visited the islands last year on another close-to-home pandemic vacation. Town & Country notes, the family previously stayed on Tresco Island, the only inhabited island that's privately owned. And really, it's no surprise they're choosing to return considering just how stunning this island chain is.
"A natural wonder, like a cluster of precious ocean jewels, where nature thrives and the soul is inspired," the island's tourism page reads. "With the space and freedom to do everything, or nothing — our enchanting archipelago guarantees a magical, unforgettable experience. Join us for the purest of island escapes."
On last year's vacation, the family was spotted biking around the island. At the time, one local shared with reporters, "William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh. They looked so happy enjoying the weather." The local added, "I did do a double-take. They were really friendly and said hello."
Beyond the island's inviting atmosphere, the royals also may have chosen to vacation there because of its significance to their past. According to Marie Claire, the pair visited the Isles in 2016, and Prince William spent time there as a child, vacationing with his parents and his brother, Prince Harry. No word on exactly which island the family visited this time, but no matter where they went, the family is usually all smiles when together.