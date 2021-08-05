Prince William and Kate Middleton Just Took Their Family on a Vacation to One of Their Favorite Places

Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three adorable royal children, are having a joyous summer just like the rest of us. Not only are they enjoying a few sporting events, but they're also apparently heading out for domestic vacations to spend a little quality time together.

According to reports, after attending the Euro Cup in July, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their children to the Isles of Scilly, a small archipelago off the coast of Cornwall. The couple also visited the islands last year on another close-to-home pandemic vacation. Town & Country notes, the family previously stayed on Tresco Island, the only inhabited island that's privately owned. And really, it's no surprise they're choosing to return considering just how stunning this island chain is.

"A natural wonder, like a cluster of precious ocean jewels, where nature thrives and the soul is inspired," the island's tourism page reads. "With the space and freedom to do everything, or nothing — our enchanting archipelago guarantees a magical, unforgettable experience. Join us for the purest of island escapes."

On last year's vacation, the family was spotted biking around the island. At the time, one local shared with reporters, "William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh. They looked so happy enjoying the weather." The local added, "I did do a double-take. They were really friendly and said hello."