Prince William and Kate Middleton Need a New Social Media Manager — and It Could Be You

Are you particularly skilled at crafting the perfect Instagram caption? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are looking for you.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton posted a new job listing on the royal family's employment website this month. The role? Every millennial and Gen-Z's dream job: digital communications officer.

"This role will be part of a multi-disciplinary team working together to communicate the work of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge," the job listing states. "The successful candidate will be key in supporting the official social media channels (Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook) of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."

According to the posting, responsibilities include, working closely with "the Digital Lead to drive effective and creative social media activity, in tandem with the media and events teams," as well as planning, creating, and editing digital content.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive to officially open V&A Dundee, Scotland's Credit: Max Mumby/Getty Images

As part of the "creator" tasks, the digital communications officer will be responsible for capturing and editing imagery and video on location for social media usage. The new person will also be responsible for developing creative content ideas that communicate well to a range of different audiences.

The new digital communications officer will also support multi-discipline communications plans during royal engagements, overseas tours, and special projects, and will work closely with The Royal Foundation.

So, who's their prime candidate? According to the posting, the family is looking for someone with experience in content creation and social media marketing, the "ability to think creatively, coming up with new and innovative ways to communicate activity digitally, taking data and analytics into consideration," and someone who has "excellent awareness of the social media landscape and understanding of social media engagement and analytics."

The person will be expected to also have strong written communication skills, project management skills, attention to detail, as well as strong organizational skills, and the ability to work proactively, flexibly, and to deadlines.

"The Household believes that the diversity of modern society is its greatest asset. We reflect this in policies to attract, employ and reward the very best talent, regardless of gender, race, ethnic or national origin, disability, religion, sexual orientation, or age," the job listing added. "It's important to us that all employees are able to contribute to their maximum potential and that we can draw strength from our diversity. That's why we're continuing work to make our organization diverse and inclusive."