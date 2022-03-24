Travel + Leisure can exclusively confirm that the couple has just arrived for a weekend stay at The Cove at Atlantis.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Just Checked Into This Celebrity-loved Resort in the Bahamas — Take a Look Inside

Prince William and Kate Middleton are ending their whirlwind royal tour of the Caribbean with a stay at The Cove at Atlantis on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, Travel + Leisure can exclusively confirm.

"All of us at Atlantis Paradise Island are delighted our resort will serve as their home away from home during this very significant milestone," Audrey Oswell, president and managing director of Atlantis Paradise Island told T+L upon the couple's Thursday arrival. "Our team members look forward to extending exceptional and authentic Bahamian hospitality, and demonstrating what makes our resort and The Bahamas so remarkable through our incomparable amenities and culture."

The couple's trip — which was their first royally-sanctioned tour since the pandemic began — consisted of only-in-the-Caribbean adventures like sampling chocolate at a Mayan cacao farm, scuba diving in Belize, and visiting Bob Marley's home in Jamaica.

The tour served as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth who is marking her Platinum Jubilee, or 70th year on the throne this year.

"We are incredibly honored to welcome The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Atlantis Paradise Island as they conclude their week-long tour of the Caribbean to commemorate the historic celebration of The Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen," Oswell noted of the special occasion.

Although T+L has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess chose to stay at The Cove — an all-suite tower that overlooks two beaches and offers a more intimate setting within the sprawling resort — many celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, and the late Michael Jackson have typically stayed in the resort's 4,740-square-feet Bridge Suite at The Royal for $25,000-per-night.

The Cove is one of the five hotels located within Atlantis Paradise Island resort and also has its own open-air entrance and reception area.

The massive Atlantis resort is popular among vacationers and families, but lounging by the adults-only pool at The Cove — the property's more upscale option — practically guarantees that you'll spot a celebrity including Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Drake, and the Jonas Brothers.

While chances are slim that the Duke and Duchess will be granted free time for lounging in a private poolside cabana, let's hope they at least get to sip a Sky Juice or try the world-famous lobster quesadilla from oceanfront Sip Sip, a Harbour Island mainstay restaurant now found only at The Cove.