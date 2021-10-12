You Could Own a Country Estate Next Door to Prince Charles and Camilla — for $10 Million

Dreaming of living that royally adjacent life? Now's your chance.

The Elmestree House Estate in England's Cotswolds region is currently on the market for a cool £7,500,000 (or about $10.1 million). This marks the first time the home has been available for public sale in more than 70 years. While the Elizabethan-style home is certainly the main draw, it doesn't hurt to mention that the estate's neighbors are none other than Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The drawing room inside Elmestree House Estate Credit: Courtesy of Strutt & Parker

According to Tatler, the property sits on 117 pristine acres of land that border the royal family's country estate. Its main building was constructed in 1844 by William Brookes, and inside, it still features the fine craftsmanship of the time, including wooden double front doors, a staircase with its own glass dome, and stone floors.

The entryway to Elmestree House Estate Credit: Courtesy of Strutt & Parker

"Family-owned estates such as Elmestree rarely come to the market and this estate is particularly special," Matthew Sudlow, head of Estates and Farm Agency at Strutt & Parker, which holds the listing, told Town & Country. "To find a house that is as architecturally pure as Elmestree in this part of the world, with many original features along with a model farmstead of this size intact, is remarkable."

A hallway at Elmestree House Estate Credit: Courtesy of Strutt & Parker

The property also comes with several outbuildings including a stable, a coach house, a stone barn, and a three-bedroom annex. All the structures, Architectural Digest reported, come with the original stonework.

But, the pièce de résistance of this house may be its gorgeous outdoor spaces, including its perfectly manicured lawns and fruit tree-filled gardens, all fed by the property's ponds and its small lake, which is also an ideal spot for a little row boating.

And a quick tip to whoever buys this house: Use gardening as your way in with Prince Charles, who is somewhat of a fanatical green thumb over at Highgrove next door. As Town & Country pointed out, the young prince told reporters in 1993, "The garden at Highgrove really does spring from my heart and, strange as it may seem to some, creating it has been rather like a form of worship."

The view from Elmestree House Estate Credit: Courtesy of Strutt & Parker