Get Cheap Round-trip Flights to Florida, Philly, and More With Priceline's End-of-summer Sale

The long days of summer may be waning, but Priceline wants to help travelers soak up the season's last rays of sunshine with a sale that will make getting away a little easier, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

The sale, which goes through Sept. 12, offers travelers up to $50 off Express Deals on hotels, flights, and rental car reservations with the code "SUMMER50." Those who are Priceline Email Insiders will get access to even more deals.

Priceline Labor Day Sale Credit: Violeta Carlos/Getty Images

"More than half of Americans who didn't use their days off feel they 'wasted' their newfound work-life flexibility," Brett Keller, Priceline's CEO, told T+L. "We want to celebrate the achievements of American workers with savings that allow them to work from anywhere or take a hard-earned vacation."

Travelers looking to get away for Labor Day and beyond can take advantage of the sale to book great deals on destinations throughout the United States, including Florida, which boasted three of the top five best flight deals for the holiday weekend, according to Priceline. Fly to Fort Lauderdale for an average of $195 round trip, head to Tampa for an average of $218 round trip, or plan a trip to Orlando for an average of $229 round trip.

Looking for a history-fueled (and cheesesteak-filled) trip? Celebrate Labor Day in Philadelphia with average round trip tickets coming in at $234.

When it comes to hotels, Columbus and Phoenix topped the deals list with each seeing average daily hotel rates at only $128 for the holiday weekend.

This has been a summer of travel with Americans hitting the roads and skies in record numbers. In fact, recent travel bookings are up at least 11% over 2019 numbers, according to data from AAA. Travelers have also spent big to make up for lost times, and are starting to plan their vacations months in advance.

Something went wrong. An error has occurred and your entry was not submitted. Please try again.