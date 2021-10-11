The deal includes a 30-minute flash sale that starts the same moment as launch time.

Priceline Is Celebrating William Shatner's Spaceflight With Up to $200 Off Fares

Star Trek's William Shatner, who played the beloved Captain Kirk, has been the face of travel deals as the Priceline Negotiator for 23 years. So, to celebrate his flight to space on Blue Origin this Wednesday, the company is offering what it says is its "biggest flight sale ever."

William Shatner at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Christopher Polk/GettyImages

Shatner, who at age 90 will be the oldest person to travel to space, will be part of a four-person crew that will take off from Texas on the New Shepard NS-18 on Oct. 13 at 9:30 ET, after forecasted winds pushed back the launch by a day. At that exact moment, Priceline will launch a 30-minute flight flash sale, in which the first 1,000 customers who book an Express Deal with a minimum spend of $300 can save $200 by using the code BLASTOFF200. The deal will end at 10 a.m. ET, or when the capacity is reached.

But the celebration will continue all day long with $100 off Express Deals using the code BLASTOFF100. The deal, which also requires a $300 minimum, will run through 11:59 p.m. ET.

William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk on the Star Trek: The Original Series episode "Space Seed." Original air date February 16, 1967. William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk on the Star Trek: The Original Series episode "Space Seed." Original air date February 16, 1967. | Credit: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

"From his pioneering role as Captain Kirk to recently swimming with sharks, William Shatner's passion for travel and adventure is boundless," Priceline CEO Brett Keller said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure. "It's why Priceline has enjoyed partnering with him for over two decades to negotiate more than a billion dollars of travel savings every year."