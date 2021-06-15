Americans Can Travel to Portugal Starting Today

Travelers will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon departure.

Portugal reopened to U.S. tourists on Tuesday, welcoming them with pre-arrival testing, according to the U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Portugal.

Americans who test negative for COVID-19 before their trip will now be allowed to visit the cobblestone streets and elaborate tile-lined buildings that paint Lisbon, and sip local wines amid the rolling hills of the Algarve region.

People are seen walking in Rua Augusta, Lisbon, Portugal Credit: Horacio Villalobos/Corbis via Getty

All travelers will need to show proof of a negative nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT), like a PCR test, taken within 72 hours of their trip or a negative rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of their trip, according to the embassy. Children under two years old are exempt.

The decision to keep borders open to Americans will be reviewed every two weeks.

Additionally, anyone 12 and older who wants to travel to the Azores (even from within Portugal) must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their departure to the islands, show proof they contracted the virus and recovered, or get tested upon arrival and isolate until a negative result is available. Travelers then have to get tested again on the sixth day of their trip.

Those headed to Madeira must also show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of their trip, show proof they are vaccinated, or show proof they contracted the virus and recovered.

In Portugal, cafes and restaurants are open, but limited to groups of six people indoors and 10 people outdoors, according to the embassy. Stores are open as well, but have a curfew of 9 p.m. on weekdays and 7 p.m. on weekends, and alcohol can only be sold in all establishments until 8 p.m.

Portugal, known for its beautiful beaches, requires masks to be worn while walking on the sand, but allows people to drop them when sitting on their towels.

So far, 44% of people in Portugal have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 22.9% are fully vaccinated, according to Reuters, which is tracking vaccine progress around the world.

Portugal's opening comes just over a week after neighboring Spain started welcoming vaccinated American tourists, requiring them to test negative for the coronavirus in addition to showing proof of their vaccination. Several other European countries have also opened their borders to U.S. tourists in recent weeks, including France, Denmark, Greece, and Italy.