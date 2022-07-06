Portugal Eliminates Pandemic-era Entry Rules — What to Know

Portugal has dropped all pandemic-era entry rules, no longer requiring travelers to show proof of a negative test or proof of vaccination to enter.

The country eased its entry restrictions on July 1, according to its tourism site, Visit Portugal, putting it more in line with other European countries that have begun dropping COVID-19-related rules over the past few months.

"As of July 1, 2022, passengers entering national territory (including Azores and Madeira) are no longer required to present proof of carrying out a test to screen for SARS-CoV-2 infection with a negative result or to present a COVID-EU digital certificate or vaccination or recovery certificate issued by third countries, accepted or recognized in Portugal," the tourism group wrote on its website. "Measures in force may be reviewed in accordance to the evolution of the pandemic."

Portugal first reopened to travelers from the United States in June 2021, requiring a negative test to enter the country and even more testing rules for the Azores and Madeira.

While the country is easing entry rules, it will still require face masks be worn on public transportation, including in taxis. In Madeira, masks are required for everyone 6 years old and older on public transportation, including on platforms and in airports, as well as recommended in "enclosed areas, and whenever the physical distancing recommended by the health authorities is impracticable."

The new rules put Portugal in line with other countries in Europe that have eased or dropped pandemic-era rules, like Italy, which lifted all entry restrictions in June. Other countries — like the United Kingdom, Sweden, Iceland, Ireland, and Croatia — have done the same.

While Portugal is open, travelers to the country will have to pay a fee to enter starting next year when the European Union implements its new European Travel Information and Authorisation System (or ETIAS). The €7 fee ($7.42) is expected to go into effect in May 2023.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.