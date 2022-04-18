The Play sale with discounted flights from U.S. cities to Europe is running from April 18 to April 22.

This Airline Is Celebrating Its New Flights to Europe With 25% Off Fares — but You'll Have to Act Fast

There's a new European airline coming to the United States this month — and travelers can get 25% off round trip flights to celebrate.

The low-cost airline Play is offering the deal on flights from Baltimore, which launch this month, as well as from Boston and New York, which will launch in the coming months, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. To take advantage, passengers must book between April 18 and April 22, and can fly to cities across Europe, including Reykjavik, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Dublin, London, Madrid, and Paris.

The celebratory discounted flights must be used for travel from April 18 through June 10, or from Sept. 1 through Nov. 15. The sale — like all of the airline's flights — does not include carry-on or checked baggage, which passengers can purchase for an extra fee.

Play boarding pass and Icelandic passport Credit: Courtesy of Fly Play

"Since we opened bookings, Play's affordable fares and high reliability stood out, appealing to travelers eager to embark on long-awaited vacations, spontaneous getaways, and work-cations," Play CEO Birgir Jónsson said in a statement provided to T L. "Baltimore is only the beginning of our U.S. operations, and we look forward to welcoming travelers… as they book trips to Iceland or Play's other popular European destinations in the coming months."

Play's inaugural U.S. flight will launch from Baltimore and fly to Reykjavik on April 20. That will be followed by flights from Boston on May 11, from New York's Stewart International Airport on June 9, and from Orlando starting on Oct. 1.

The airline, which flies to popular destinations throughout Europe like London, Paris, and Copenhagen, is operating on a fleet of six A320neo and A321neo aircraft.

The Reykjavik-based carrier is launching flights just in time to take advantage of the start of Iceland's summer, including June's 24 hours of daylight and the season's ample whale watching opportunities.