Play, Iceland's Budget Airline, Is Kicking Off U.S. Service With $109 Flights to Europe

Play, Iceland's new low-cost airline, maybe launching this spring but it's getting travelers excited now with an epic sale.

The airline, which plans service from the east coast to Europe beginning in the spring, is celebrating its U.S. launch by putting flights from Boston and the Washington, D.C., area to 11 European destinations on sale starting at $109 roundtrip — a price that includes taxes and fees.

It's worth noting that taking advantage of Play's bargain prices also means giving up onboard Wi-Fi and curated in-flight entertainment, but that may be a small price to pay for spring and summer travel to Europe at these prices. Play flies to some of the most mesmerizing cities in Europe, including Berlin, Copenhagen, London, Paris, and of course Reykjavik.

Play is set to begin service from Baltimore Washington International Airport on April 20 and from Boston Logan International Airport on May 11.

The sale runs through midnight EST on Dec. 24.

Checking a bag or carrying on anything that would require overhead bin space, however, will cost you extra. A carry-on bag will set you back an additional $26 to $37 if booked alongside your ticket. Wait to add a bag until after you book your flight and you'll pay between $30 and $43. Checked baggage prices range from $32 to $93 depending on the size of your bag and the timing of your booking.

After the sale, travelers can expect regular prices for transatlantic PLAY to be somewhere in the $300 to $400 range.

Play launched in Europe in June and has had what its CEO, Birgir Jónsson, describes as a strong summer despite the ongoing pandemic.

"We see very strong bookings into the summer and into next year," he said in a video interview shared with Travel + Leisure.

Interest in its U.S. flight deals was strong enough Thursday morning to temporarily crash the airline's website. "When the U.S. woke up … our system couldn't handle it," he said.