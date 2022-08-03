News Score 25% Off Flights to Europe on This Low-cost Airline — but Only for a Limited Time The deal only lasts until Sunday. By Jamie Aranoff Jamie Aranoff Instagram Twitter Jamie Aranoff is an assistant editor for Travel + Leisure, specializing in all things travel news. Prior to joining the T+L team, she worked for ABC News on the network assignment desk. Jamie is from Long Island, New York and attended Oswego State on the shore of Lake Ontario, and is no stranger to frigid temperatures or lake effect snow. She also spent five months studying abroad on the Gold Coast of Australia. Jamie loves everything from long hikes and camping to surfing, skiing, and sunsets. She is a chronic over-packer and a firm advocate for the window seat. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on August 3, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Fly Play Play airlines is launching a flash sale for flights between the U.S. and Europe for 25% off, but for just a short while and on select days. From Wednesday to Sunday, the low-cost carrier is offering flights from Boston, Baltimore, and New York's Stewart International Airport to several European cities including Reykjavik, London, Brussels, Paris, and others, the airline confirmed to Travel + Leisure. However, there is some fine print. The sale applies to travelers who depart on Mondays between Aug. 8 through Oct. 25 to the following destinations: Iceland, Copenhagen, Paris, London, Brussels, Berlin, or Dublin. For travel to the same destinations except for Brussels travelers must depart on a Saturday between Oct. 29 and Dec. 10, then again on Saturdays from Jan. 7 through March 26. It's also worth noting that some perks will not apply to the sale. Play charges passengers $26 to $41 for a carry-on bag and priority boarding, $32 to $51 for a checked bag (up to 44 pounds), and $6 to $44 for seat selection. For a full list of additional charges, passengers are encouraged to check the pricing chart before checking out. All of the airline's flights travel from the U.S and stop in Iceland before continuing to other points in Europe, and travelers will fly on the airline's signature red A320neo or A321neo aircraft. Currently, Play serves 22 European, one Icelandic, and three U.S. cities. The airline only recently began flying with its inaugural flight from Baltimore to Reykjavik on April 20, and they are expected to launch flights into Orlando on Sept. 30. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit