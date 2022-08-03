Score 25% Off Flights to Europe on This Low-cost Airline — but Only for a Limited Time

The deal only lasts until Sunday.

By
Jamie Aranoff
Jamie Aranoff

Published on August 3, 2022
Photo: Courtesy of Fly Play

Play airlines is launching a flash sale for flights between the U.S. and Europe for 25% off, but for just a short while and on select days.

From Wednesday to Sunday, the low-cost carrier is offering flights from Boston, Baltimore, and New York's Stewart International Airport to several European cities including Reykjavik, London, Brussels, Paris, and others, the airline confirmed to Travel + Leisure.

However, there is some fine print. The sale applies to travelers who depart on Mondays between Aug. 8 through Oct. 25 to the following destinations: Iceland, Copenhagen, Paris, London, Brussels, Berlin, or Dublin. For travel to the same destinations except for Brussels travelers must depart on a Saturday between Oct. 29 and Dec. 10, then again on Saturdays from Jan. 7 through March 26.

It's also worth noting that some perks will not apply to the sale. Play charges passengers $26 to $41 for a carry-on bag and priority boarding, $32 to $51 for a checked bag (up to 44 pounds), and $6 to $44 for seat selection. For a full list of additional charges, passengers are encouraged to check the pricing chart before checking out.

All of the airline's flights travel from the U.S and stop in Iceland before continuing to other points in Europe, and travelers will fly on the airline's signature red A320neo or A321neo aircraft.

Currently, Play serves 22 European, one Icelandic, and three U.S. cities. The airline only recently began flying with its inaugural flight from Baltimore to Reykjavik on April 20, and they are expected to launch flights into Orlando on Sept. 30.

