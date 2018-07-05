This Live Account of Sparks Flying Between Two Strangers on a Plane Will Make You Believe in Love

Airline travel today comes with plenty of stresses. Between security, boarding, stuffing your bags in the overhead bins, and dealing with a lack of legroom, sitting in the belly of a plane can be a tough place to find joy. Unless, of course, you happen to be watching two seatmates fall in love.

On July 3, Twitter user Rosey Blair shared the nearly unbelievable story of her airline encounter with love at first sight. As she explained, Blair and her boyfriend, Houston, boarded a flight from New York City home to Dallas. However, they were seated in different rows.

The pair asked the woman in front of them, only identified as Helen, to switch seats, which may have set up a serious love chain reaction as Helen was then seated next to a charming man named Euan Holden.

“Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together. We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread,” Blair wrote.

Blair said the pair quickly started chatting up a storm and learned that they are both personal trainers, live in Texas, are vegans, and love their families.

Throughout the journey, Blair shared some spectacularly hilarious photos showing the two cozying up on the flight.

At one point the new It airline couple split a cheese board because, well, what’s more romantic than that?

Truly, Blair and her boyfriend couldn’t get enough, and neither could the rest of the internet.

Blair even shared some #PlaneBae (that's what they're calling him now, because it's the internet) fans' reactions to the story — and defended the story to the skeptics who called it all a publicity stunt.

According to Blair, the pair exchanged digits before disembarking and are now even following one another on Instagram.