The Philippines has been closed to tourists for almost 2 years.

The Philippines Is Reopening to International Travelers Feb. 10 — What to Know Before Going

The Philippines will reopen its borders to foreign tourists next week, becoming the latest Southeast Asian country to ease restrictions on travel.

International visitors, including travelers from the United States, will be welcome to enter on Feb. 10, ending its border closure for the first time in nearly two years, according to the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines. The country will re-introduce visa-free travel no longer requiring vaccinated tourists to quarantine in government facilities upon arrival.

Travelers will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of their departure as well as self-monitor for symptoms for seven days after arrival.

Unvaccinated travelers will have to quarantine in a government facility, test negative for COVID-19 on the fifth day, and then quarantine at home until the 14th day, according to the embassy. Children under 18 are exempt from vaccination requirements.

"We are also aware that there is no room for complacency given the unpredictability of the virus," Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat said, according to The Associated Press. "We will closely monitor the situation and ensure that health and safety protocols are strictly implemented in all tourism establishments."

The opening comes two months after the government initially planned to lift its entry ban on Dec. 1, the wire service noted.

The Philippines, which boasts some of the most beautiful islands and beaches in the world, is currently classified as a "Level 3" destination by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, indicating a "high" level of COVID-19 transmission in the country.

The decision to ease border restrictions comes as other Southeast Asian countries are also looking to welcome foreign tourists. Bali plans to reopen to international visitors this week, and Thailand will reintroduce quarantine-free travel on Tuesday.

For those who can't make it to the Philippines quite yet, there are plenty of places to enjoy Filipino food in the U.S. from creative takes on fried chicken wings spiced with tamarind to American outposts of famed Filipino chain Jollibee.