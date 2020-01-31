Philadelphia Changes Nickname to 'City of Sisterly Love' to Honor 19th Amendment Anniversary

Image zoom Ramin Talaie/Getty Images

Philadelphia is honoring the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment with a nod to women's rights.

For the rest of the year, the city — nicknamed the City of Brotherly Love — will be known as the City of Sisterly Love.

According to The Associated Press, the amendment, which gave women the right to vote, was first passed by Congress on June 4, 1919, and ratified on August 18, 1920.

The temporary change in the official nickname was introduced by City Councilwoman Katherine Gilmore Richardson, who happens to be the youngest woman to be elected to a seat on the city’s council, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported. The resolution was co-sponsored by all seven women on the council.

“This year, the nation and the City of Philadelphia celebrate 100 years of women’s suffrage, all whilst remembering that we are a mere 55 years from a time when women of color were still effectively prevented from exercising their right to vote,” the resolution reads.

The new name is being embraced by Visit Philly, the area’s travel marketing agency, which wrote on Twitter that this year “we're celebrating the women who paved the way and those planning their future travel adventures.”

Nearly 40 percent of American women plan to take a “girlfriend getaway” in the next three years and women are the primary decision makers when it comes to travel, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported, citing Visit Philly.

Besides a visit to Philadelphia, women can honor the 19th amendment by stopping by Susan B. Anthony’s childhood home, which is set to undergo a much-needed renovation. The house, in Washington County, New York, was built by her father in 1883 but is currently dealing with foundation issues due to water damage over the years.