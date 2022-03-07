'SNL' Star Pete Davidson Could Be Heading to Space Later This Year

Pete Davidson is reportedly set to fly to space with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin — and the mission could take place as soon as this year.

Last week, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star was spotted at Bezos' Los Angeles compound with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. Davidson was, according to Page Six, there to iron out the details of an upcoming Blue Origin flight to space.

"Pete is excited," a source told the outlet. "They haven't signed a contract yet, but it looks like it's going to happen. The details are being finalized."

After years of preparation, Bezos' Blue Origin had its first passenger flight to space in July. Over the past few months, the space company has successfully launched 14 private citizens into space and completed three human space flights.

The entire Blue Origin mission from takeoff to landing takes a bit longer than 10 minutes and includes about four minutes of weightlessness in space.

Davidson's mission likely won't happen immediately, although the source told Page Six that Davidson could head to space later this year. Blue Origin is scheduled to make one more flight in 2022, with several more missions planned for 2023.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard crew (L-R) Oliver Daemen (hidden), Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos, and Wally Funk arrive for a press conference after flying into space in the Blue Origin New Shepard Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Even if Davidson is on the next Blue Origin mission, he won't be the first celebrity that the company has carried off Earth. Last year, William Shatner boarded a Blue Origin flight and, at 90 years old, became the oldest person to ever journey into space.

Former NFL star and TV host Michael Strahan also joined a mission in December.

Blue Origin has not released the cost of a flight to space, but some estimates place the cost around $250,000 per person (comparable to other space companies like SpaceX and Virgin Galactic).

Back on Earth, Davidson has several other launches to look forward to, including the opening of a new nightlife spot aboard a retired Staten Island Ferry.