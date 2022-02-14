Pete Davidson Plans to Turn Recently Purchased Staten Island Ferry Into NYC Entertainment Venue

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson just revealed his plans for his recently purchased Staten Island Ferry — and it may just be one of New York City's most unique entertainment venues.

The comedian, along with fellow SNL star and fellow Staten Island native Colin Jost, won an auction for a retired Staten Island Ferry last month and along with a group of investors, the two intend to dock the ferry somewhere in New York City and transform it into a fun space for visitors and locals alike.

"There is going to be a bar, there is going to be a nice restaurant, and… the lower level, the big space is going to be an entertainment space and we're going to dock it in the city," Davidson said in an interview with People earlier this month.

The retired Staten Island Ferry boat, the John F. Kennedy, is seen moored on February 2, 2022 in New York City. The retired Staten Island Ferry boat, the John F. Kennedy, is seen moored on February 2, 2022 in New York City. The boat was purchased by comedians Pete Davidson and Colin Jost and will reportedly be turned into an entertainment venue. | Credit: Bobby Bank/GC Images

The boat is currently parked in Staten Island's St. George Ferry Terminal, which Davidson said he can see from his bedroom window.

The ferry was sold at auction for $280,100, according to The New York Times. The ferry itself is 57 years old and its engines do not work so, once a location is secured, it will be tugged to its new dock.

When Davidson and Jost revealed the news in a "Weekend Update" skit on SNL, they joked that the ferry was "the windowless van of the sea" and mentioned hat they were still in search of a place to dock.

The comedians, along with the other investors, wanted to save the boat from being scrapped.

"The reality is that everyone who came together on this has a sincere motive to see the right thing happen, to restore a piece of New York," Paul Italia, one of the investors and a comedy club owner, told the Times.

"It's going to be a nice thing," the comedian told People. "Or it could all go to s---- and I'll be doing lots and lots of gigs next year."