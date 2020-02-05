Pegasus Airlines Plane Skids Off Runway and Breaks Into Pieces With 177 People on Board

Image zoom A view of the site as firefighters, paramedics conducting operations and injured passengers are being dispatching to hospitals after a passenger plane skidded off the runway in Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, breaking into two, on February 05, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A Pegasus Airlines flight skidded off the runway Wednesday at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport, local media reported. The flight carrying 177 people, including six crew members, crashed into a road and broke into pieces, Business Insider reported.

According to USA Today, 120 passengers were sent to the hospital with injuries, however, so far no deaths have been reported.

Image zoom Wounded people are being carried to Kartal Training and Research Hospital after a passenger plane skidded off the runway in Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, on February 05, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The aircraft flown by the low-cost carrier was set to arrive at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport after taking off from the Turkish city of Izmir. It then suffered a “rough landing,” the Turkish Transportation Ministry said.

In a statement, Pegasus Airlines said the plane "experienced a runway excursion after landing at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport. There have been no fatalities, and our injured passengers have been taken to hospital. We will continue to provide further information with regards to the incident."

Plane skids off Istanbul runway, breaks into pieces injuring dozens https://t.co/nqb6pgKYir pic.twitter.com/Hy3OEaVeP6 — FRANCE 24 (@FRANCE24) February 5, 2020

Footage obtained by USA Today via the Associated Press shows the Boeing 737 aircraft in a field next to the end of the runway as rain comes down around it. Smoke appears from the engines as passengers scramble out of the aircraft.

This, however, is not the first time a Pegasus Airlines flight has skidded off this very same runway.

Image zoom A view of the site as firefighters, paramedics conducting operations and injured passengers are being dispatching to hospitals after a passenger plane skidded off the runway in Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, breaking into two, on February 05, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. ( Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

As Business Insider explained, just one month ago, another one of its aircrafts skidded off the runway while carrying 164 passengers. Thankfully again no one was killed or injured.

And, as USA Today noted, in January 2018, another one of its planes slid off a runway at northeastern Turkey’s Trabzon Airport. None of those 168 passengers were injured either.