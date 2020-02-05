Pegasus Airlines Plane Skids Off Runway and Breaks Into Pieces With 177 People on Board
A Pegasus Airlines flight skidded off the runway Wednesday at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport, local media reported. The flight carrying 177 people, including six crew members, crashed into a road and broke into pieces, Business Insider reported.
According to USA Today, 120 passengers were sent to the hospital with injuries, however, so far no deaths have been reported.
The aircraft flown by the low-cost carrier was set to arrive at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport after taking off from the Turkish city of Izmir. It then suffered a “rough landing,” the Turkish Transportation Ministry said.
In a statement, Pegasus Airlines said the plane "experienced a runway excursion after landing at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport. There have been no fatalities, and our injured passengers have been taken to hospital. We will continue to provide further information with regards to the incident."
Footage obtained by USA Today via the Associated Press shows the Boeing 737 aircraft in a field next to the end of the runway as rain comes down around it. Smoke appears from the engines as passengers scramble out of the aircraft.
This, however, is not the first time a Pegasus Airlines flight has skidded off this very same runway.
As Business Insider explained, just one month ago, another one of its aircrafts skidded off the runway while carrying 164 passengers. Thankfully again no one was killed or injured.
And, as USA Today noted, in January 2018, another one of its planes slid off a runway at northeastern Turkey’s Trabzon Airport. None of those 168 passengers were injured either.