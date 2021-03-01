Las Vegas Tourist Wins $300K in Airport Slot Machine Just Before Boarding Flight Home

A Vegas trip isn't over until it's over.

What happens in Vegas isn't over until your plane leaves the ground.

At least that's what one tourist probably thinks now after she won more than $300,000 at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport last week while waiting for her flight home.

The woman from Flower Mound, Texas won a $302,000 jackpot at a Wheel of Fortune slot machine on Feb. 25 while waiting in the airport's B Concourse, where Southwest Airlines operates.

Video of the moment she won shows the woman (understandably) jumping up and down, yelling, "Oh my god!" and "I won $300,000!"

Online responses to the win ranged from concern over the woman's jackpot collection process to good-humored envy, with one Twitter user responding, "Put $200 in this machine just days ago. Happy I could make my contribution.''

Although the airport has about 1,400 slot machines throughout the baggage claim and gate areas, only 500 are in operation at the moment, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The reduced amount of machines could have helped increase the jackpot size. After all, airport slot machines can rack up some cash. Last year, a woman won almost $12,000 at a penny slots machine in the airport's A Concourse.

Although the win is certainly significant, it is far from the largest reported at the airport. In July, a visitor from California won $873,000 at an airport slot machine. The all-time record at McCarran is a $3.96 million jackpot, according to USA Today.

After months of slower-than-normal activity, Las Vegas casinos are reopening. Select resorts that only operated a few days per week have resumed 24/7 hours of operation as visitors come back to the city.

Live entertainment and outdoor clubs are expected to resume service over the coming weeks. By March 15, casinos will be able to accommodate up to 50% capacity on gaming floors. Indoor dining capacity has also increased to 50%.