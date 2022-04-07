This Resort in Las Vegas Is Reopening Under the Ownership of a Native American Tribe

The Palms Casino Resort is set to reopen later this month as the first Las Vegas resort fully owned and operated by a Native American tribe.

The hotel, which announced an opening date of April 27, underwent an extensive renovation to the tune of $600 million in 2019 and will include two towers with 766 hotel rooms and suites. Travelers can now book rooms online for stays beginning April 28.

"It's an honor and a privilege for us to welcome everyone back to Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas," San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority Chairwoman Latisha Casas said in a statement. "We look forward to introducing our guests to our rich history, culture, and signature hospitality. We can't wait to make history together."

The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority is an instrumentality of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, a federally recognized Indian tribe of the San Manuel Reservation, according to the statement.

The Palms Resort Signature Ivory King suite Credit: Courtesy of Palms

Interior of the The Palms Resort Themed Kingpin Suite Credit: Courtesy of Palms

Beyond the standard rooms, the Palms will feature several very over-the-top suites like the Hardwood Suite, which has its own black-and-white basketball court painted by graphic artist Joshua Vides, as well as the Kingpin Suite, which invites guests to go bowling right in the living room.

In addition to the rooms, the revamped Las Vegas hotel will feature several bars and restaurants — like Scotch 80 Prime and Mabel's BBQ by Chef Michael Symon — as well as a 2,500-seat theater, a wedding chapel, and a 14-screen cinema. The resort will also invite guests to relax in its sprawling, multi-level pool area complete with oversized daybeds as well as 39 cabanas, most of which have their own private pools.