The resorts will cover up to two weeks of quarantine for guests and offer a discounted rate after that.

This Resort Chain Is Offering a Free Quarantine for Guests Who Test Positive at the End of Their Stay

With new regulations making it trickier for Americans to travel abroad to the few destinations still open to them, resorts and hotels overseas are rolling out new incentives to entice would-be travelers. The latest offering comes from Palace Resorts, which has pledged to pay for visitors' quarantine if they test positive for COVID-19 after a stay at any of its 10 properties.

Spread across Mexico and Jamaica, the all-inclusive chain also includes Le Blanc Spa Resort. All of the brand's properties already offer on-site COVID-19 testing to help guests comply with the new requirement stating that international travelers headed to the U.S. must present a negative COVID-19 test prior to departing. Now, if that test comes back positive, Palace Resorts will allow them to quarantine at the hotel for free for up to two weeks.

After the two-week period, if guests continue to test positive for the virus, Palace Resorts will offer a discounted rate. According to the chain's official website, "Should guests test positive for a period longer than 14 days, an exclusive rate of $199 USD per night will apply for up to three guests in the same room."

And Palace Resorts is not the only company offering free quarantine stays, either. With dozens of properties across the Caribbean and Mexico, AMResorts is providing free on-site COVID-19 testing and covering the cost of quarantining for up to two weeks for any guest who books at least three nights.

Meanwhile, Xcaret in Mexico also has a similar offering in place. Now through at least March 31, 2021, Xcaret will provide free accommodations for a 14-day quarantine counting from the day of detection. To be eligible for this offer, guests must book a minimum four-night stay at the property, in addition to being a U.S. resident.

For more information on Palace Resorts' COVID-19 safety measures and offerings, visit the company's official website.