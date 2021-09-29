Airbnb and David Arquette Are Hosting a Terrifying Stay at the Original 'Scream' House

Airbnb is inviting scary movie fans everywhere to its most spine-tingling home experience yet. And it even includes an appearance from horror film icon David Arquette.

"You're invited to try your luck at surviving the ultimate Halloween overnight stay at the original house from the classic horror flick 'Scream' on Airbnb," the company shared in a statement.

Exterior of the Scream Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Helynn Ospina

With reports of Ghostface once again on the prowl in Woodsboro, the stay begins with a virtual welcome by local sheriff Dewey Riley (a.k.a. Arquette), who will share his tips on survival. "Heed his warnings and watch your back or you might find yourself face to face with the most fearsome killer to slash his way across the silver screen," Airbnb added.

"Airbnb came up with this incredible idea to provide a fan experience like no other where you can go to the house from the first 'Scream,' and they've set up all these really cool things," Arquette shared with Travel + Leisure. "They've got '90s microwave popcorn, ice cream with all the Reddi Whip whip you could want, and a dedicated landline that you may or may not get a call on. It's really fun."

Dewey in the Kitchen at Scream Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Helynn Ospina

In honor of the upcoming 2022 release of "Scream," Dewey will host three one-night stays (Oct. 27, 29, and 31) at the northern California estate for only $5 a night. During the stay, which can accommodate up to four people, guests will experience all the scariest elements of the original film, including a run of the entire house (fans will notice the knife marks on the doors to the garage where Dewey's sister, Tatum, met her unfortunate demise).

Dewey Exterior at the Scream Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Helynn Ospina

Guests will also be able to watch all four "Scream" films (on VHS, of course) as a refresher before the next release. There will be plenty of the aforementioned '90s snacks on hand, too, along with unique memorabilia that guests will be able to take home — that is, if they make to the morning.

"It's such an incredible franchise," Arquette said. "I love playing the role of Dewey. Ghostface is just such an iconic horror film character that Wes [Craven] created." So incredible, in fact, that it appears Craven himself wanted to add his own special haunting from the great beyond.

The Living Room inside of the Scream Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Helynn Ospina

The kitchen at the Scream Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Helynn Ospina

"Wes Craven was an avid bird-watcher, and when I got to the house, there were all these buzzards lined up on the fence," Arquette said, with his iconic nervous laughter in full effect. "One of them had its wings up. It was just standing in the sun. And I thought, 'Wes, what are you telling me?'"

Those looking to book should note that this stay adheres to local COVID-19 guidelines. And in honor of this time of year, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to 'Ween Dream, which provides free Halloween costumes to children in need nationwide.