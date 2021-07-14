British Airways Will Soon Let You Order In-Flight Food From Your Phone

British Airways is giving a technological twist to food and beverage service allowing passengers to order refreshments directly from their phone with the airline's new inflight ordering system.

Rolling out on select routes July 19, passengers can peruse the British Airways menu from their phone after connecting to the plane's Wi-Fi and visiting the airline's homepage. The service will accept payment via all major credit and debit cards or British Airways' Avios points.

"We know that customers like being able to purchase their food in advance of travel and guarantee their first choice, however, we also understand the importance of an extra cup of tea or a gin and tonic, in the moment," Tom Stevens, British Airways' Director of Brand and Customer Experience, said in a statement. "We think that this new digital ordering proposition, coupled with our pre-purchase option is a winning combination, catering for everyone's needs."

The inflight phone ordering will complement the airline's "Buy Before You Fly" pre-flight food ordering.

British Airways app Credit: Courtesy of British Airways

If passengers miss the pre-flight food ordering window (some routes only will allow for ordering 24 hours in advance), they'll be able to still get something to eat via the airline's "Speedbird Cafe" inflight options. You can also use the service to add last-minute items to orders made ahead of time.

Any inflight digital orders will be served after the cabin crew complete complimentary drink service and "Buy Before You Fly" orders.

The option won't be available on the airline's shortest express routes. Cabin crew will make announcements and let passengers know if the service is available on their flight.