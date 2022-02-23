Book a Dream Trip, Pay Later With This $1 Deposit Deal

Intrepid Travel is offering $1 deposits on more than 1,000 itineraries, giving travelers the chance to reserve a vacation for pennies and pay the rest 56 days before their departure.

Intrepid is offering $1 deposits on more than 1,000 itineraries, giving travelers the chance to reserve a vacation for pennies and pay the rest 56 days before their departure, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. To take advantage, travelers must put down their dollar bill before the end of March and travel by Dec. 31.

A woman with Intrepid Travel in Arizona at Horseshoe Bend Credit: Courtesy of Intrepid Travel

"The world is reopening, and people are excited to get traveling again," Matt Berna, Intrepid Travel's general manager for North America, told T+L. "Our $1 deposit is a great way to make plans to get traveling again - you can book a vacation for less money than a cup of coffee!"

Travel around Iceland hunting for the Northern Lights or head from Hanoi down to Ho Chi Minh City on a 10-day tour of Vietnam. Explore classic cities in Italy from Venice to Rome over the course of two weeks, or go on a short 5-day jaunt through southern Florida, including stops in Miami, the Everglades, and the Florida Keys.

The company said the deal is not valid on certain trips, including polar trips in the Arctic or Antarctic, tailor-made experiences, gorilla trek permit trips, or Inca Trail permit trips.

Currently, Intrepid requires all travelers 18 and older to be fully vaccinated to join a trip, according to the company's policy. Children 5 to 17 must show either proof of vaccination, proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their trip, or proof they contracted COVID-19 and recovered.