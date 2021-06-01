You Could Win a $1.9 Million House in Austin — Here’s How

Now that vacations appear to be back on the table it's time to not only start thinking about where you want to travel next but also time to start thinking about where you'd like to buy a vacation home, too. Though for one lucky person, obtaining a vacation home could be as easy as winning one.

Omaze, a charitable giving-meets-fundraising website that offers the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes to support charities, announced the launch of its first luxury house sweepstakes.

From now until Oct. 10, participants can enter to win the home located in Austin, Texas and worth about $1.9 million (or choose a cash alternative). The 3,235-square-foot modern home was built by Urban ATX and comes with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, along with high ceilings, hardwood floors, a deck off the open-concept kitchen, a spacious living room, and all the modern amenities one would ever need. And, the best part is that 100% of donations for this experience go to support Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides aid and scholarships to families of wounded or fallen service members.

Interior and exterior images of the $1.9 Million House in Austin Credit: Courtesy of Omaze

"Our long-standing collaboration with Omaze has already raised $1.6 million and helped provide scholarships to 320 widows and children of brave service men and women across the U.S.," Ben Leslie, EVP of Folds of Honor, said in a statement. "We believe in honoring the sacrifices of military veterans by supporting their families, and know that this Austin house giveaway will have an incredible impact for so many within the veteran community."

While Omaze has had a few incredible giveaways before, including one that involved vacationing with George Clooney in Lake Como, the organization knows this one will likely be its most popular ever.

Interior and exterior images of the $1.9 Million House in Austin Credit: Courtesy of Omaze

"Austin is one of America's most dynamic cities and was the perfect location for our next dream house," Matt Pohlson, CEO and co-founder of Omaze, shared in a statement. "This home is truly spectacular and will make one lucky winner's dreams come true, while also supporting our long-time friends at Folds of Honor. We anticipate customers will find this to be one of our most popular offerings to date and are thrilled to be able to support the veteran community in this way."