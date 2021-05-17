Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You know you deserve to be spending the summer sailing around the Aegean Sea. You can see it so clearly: you and a loved one on a yacht, the wind through your hair, the freshest seafood in your stomach. You're just missing the funds to make it happen.

Omaze has announced a new contest to win a weeklong private yacht charter through the Grecian Isles. The lucky winner will get to take a companion on a one-week luxury yachting trip, organized by The Moorings. Your seven-day, six-night trip will depart from the Athens Zea marina and you'll be able to explore the best of the Greek islands. You can explore the history in Poros or Hydra or relax on the beach in Cape Sounion Bay. Or you could opt to enjoy the waters and spend your time snorkeling off the boat. The prize includes meals prepared by an onboard chef, a $1,000 stipend, watersports equipment, and flights out to Athens, where you'll stay in a four-star hotel. (Two additional guests are allowed to come on the journey if they pay for their own travel to and from the yacht.)

The contest is being organized to raise funds for the International Medical Corps, a global first responder organization that provides disaster relief like medical supplies, hygiene kits, medical staff, and mental health support in emergency response scenarios.

While you can enter the raffle without a donation, making a donation will increase your chances of winning. By donating $10, you'll receive 100 entries. A $50 donation will bump you up to 1,000 entries, and a $100 contribution will increase your chances with 2,000 entries.

For more information and details about the contest, visit the Omaze website.

The contest runs through May 27 and a winner will be announced around June 9. The lucky winner will have about two years to book their dream vacation to Greece.